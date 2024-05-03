Joel Embiid Has Another Message for Sixers Fans After Game 6 Loss
When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped a tight game against the New York Knicks in a Game 4 loss on Sunday, the star center Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment in Sixers fans as it seemed that a New York takeover ensued.
“I love our fans. I think it’s unfortunate. I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing,” Embiid said after Game 4. “Obviously, we got a lot of Knicks fans and they’re down the road, but I’ve never seen it. I’ve been here 10 years.”
The Wells Fargo Center sounded like a neutral site during the Sixers’ first two home games of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Heading into Game 6, the Sixers hoped to prevent another New York takeover.
While Knicks fans still flooded the Wells Fargo Center, the crowd didn’t have as much of an impact this time around. Although the Knicks were still able to get some sort of boost from their traveling fans, Embiid applauded his team’s fan base for doing their part on Thursday.
“The fans we’re amazing tonight,” Embiid said. “Obviously, that jumped on us they got on a run. But it’s a game of runs. We made our run and the fans did respond.”
Sixers fans didn’t have much to cheer for in the beginning, but a second quarter run allowed the Sixers to garner a lead before halftime. For most of the second half, the Sixers had control of Game 6, and seemed to be on the path to forcing a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
In the end, the Knicks won the fight.
Embiid understands that the team didn’t hold up, failing to reach the season’s expectations, but he wanted to make it clear that those watching did not see anybody on his team give in.
“One thing I’ll say is everybody in our locker room tried,” Embiid stated. “We played hard. I know it wasn’t enough, but I can tell you that everyone in our locker room cares. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, but it was not because we didn't want it, we tried our best. At time we could have tried harder, but sometimes it just doesn’t work your way. But, like I said, everyone in our locker room cares, everyone in our locker room wanted to win. We tried, we played so hard, we push ourselves. I’m just proud of us.”
Losing 118-115 on Thursday, the Sixers dropped to 2-4 in the first round of the postseason. For the first time since 2020, they won’t make it to the second round. The primary goal wasn’t reached, but Embiid and the Sixers seem optimistic heading into the offseason.