Tyrese Maxey Makes Sixers History in Game 5 vs. Knicks
Following a Game 4 loss on their home floor, the Philadelphia 76ers were staring down elimination in Game 5 Tuesday night. Thanks to an incredible performance from one of their stars, they managed to keep their postseason dreams alive.
The biggest storyline from Game 5 was the play of Tyrese Maxey. In the most important game of the year for the Sixers, the All-Star guard willed his team to victory. This performance included countless big plays, including a logo three in the final seconds to force overtime.
In total, Maxey logged 51 minutes in the Sixers’ 112-106 win over the New York Knicks. He ended the night with a stat line of 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists on 56.7% shooting from the field and 58.3% shooting from beyond the arc.
With this performance, Maxey puts his name alongside an all-time great in Sixers history. He is one of two players to score at least 45 points in a potential elimination game. The other person to do so is Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain
Maxey has had a meteoric rise to stardom this year that resulted in an All-Star nomination and winning Most Improved Player. However, it’s his performance in the postseason that has many ready to label the young guard a star. So far in this series, Maxey is averaging 32.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 7.2 APG.
Following their Game 5 victory, the Sixers now return home to try and force a Game 7. Game 6 will be played on Thursday night, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.