Lakers’ LeBron James Has Take on Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey
Since entering the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has earned praise from some of the league’s most notable stars. Dating back to his pre-draft process in 2020, Maxey formed a connection with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
It’s no secret James has taken a liking to Maxey’s game, and recently, the Lakers star issued a take about Maxey after watching the young guard put together a spectacular performance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Former 76ers guard JJ Redick credited Maxey for his speed, and the way he changes his pace throughout a game. When LeBron chimed in, he praised Maxey for his stamina, which complements his speed.
“The [expletive] don’t get tired,” said LeBron. “He don’t get tired! I watched that game last night, I think he played 50 minutes I think. You know, hurt his elbow at one point, turned his ankle at one point. Hit the ground numerous times, try to go in a lane and dunk on two guys. Get it blocked, get back up. You can’t get a hold of him cause he don’t get tired.”
Maxey’s established himself as a true workhorse since joining the Sixers as a rookie in 2020. While he averaged just 15 minutes on the court then, Maxey is at the point where he starts every game, and averaged 38 minutes per night during the 2023-2024 regular season.
When the Sixers needed Maxey to pick up some more playing time during the postseason, he averaged 45 minutes on the court, while producing a career-high 30 points per game, along with seven assists, and five rebounds.
The Sixers failed to find success in the playoffs this year after getting knocked out in six games against the New York Knicks.
While the team didn’t search for silver linings after their early exit, the Sixers should feel good knowing what Maxey can bring to the table moving forward. Not only did he achieve All-Star honors for the first time, but the young guard also proved he could put together some major playoff performances.
At this point, the young guard is becoming one of the top backcourt players and some praise from one of the NBA’s future legends backs that claim.