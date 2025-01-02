All 76ers

Warriors’ Steph Curry Could Miss Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry on the injury report against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before action Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up before action Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Thursday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors could miss the presence of the veteran superstar guard, Stephen Curry.

According to the official NBA injury report, Curry is questionable. He is dealing with a right thumb sprain.

Although Curry has been in the lineup for the Warriors lately, he missed a matchup in late December against the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the Warriors’ second game of December, Curry missed his fifth game of the season. After returning, he appeared in eight straight matchups. Then, after missing the action on December 27 against LA, Curry competed with the Warriors in their matchups against the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 26 games this season, Curry has averaged 22 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, the All-Star has produced five rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game.

This year, the Warriors are off to a 16-16 start. Over their recent five-game stretch, Golden State has picked up just three wins. They lost their latest matchup against the Warriors.

Over the course of Curry’s career, the Warriors have struggled a ton without the All-Star on the floor. Historically, they’ve won 37 percent of their games in his absence.

Curry hasn’t missed a ton of time this year, but the Warriors have fared well without him. In his absence, the Warriors are 4-2 this season.

The Sixers and the Warriors are set to tip at 10 PM ET. Curry is likely a game-time decision.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News