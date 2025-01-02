Warriors’ Steph Curry Could Miss Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers
A Thursday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors could miss the presence of the veteran superstar guard, Stephen Curry.
According to the official NBA injury report, Curry is questionable. He is dealing with a right thumb sprain.
Although Curry has been in the lineup for the Warriors lately, he missed a matchup in late December against the Los Angeles Clippers.
During the Warriors’ second game of December, Curry missed his fifth game of the season. After returning, he appeared in eight straight matchups. Then, after missing the action on December 27 against LA, Curry competed with the Warriors in their matchups against the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 26 games this season, Curry has averaged 22 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, the All-Star has produced five rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game.
This year, the Warriors are off to a 16-16 start. Over their recent five-game stretch, Golden State has picked up just three wins. They lost their latest matchup against the Warriors.
Over the course of Curry’s career, the Warriors have struggled a ton without the All-Star on the floor. Historically, they’ve won 37 percent of their games in his absence.
Curry hasn’t missed a ton of time this year, but the Warriors have fared well without him. In his absence, the Warriors are 4-2 this season.
The Sixers and the Warriors are set to tip at 10 PM ET. Curry is likely a game-time decision.