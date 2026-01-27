Sixers Rookie Sensation Selected to Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe was selected for the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars player pool at All-Star weekend, it was revealed on Peacock on Monday.

Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 40 games this season. He's shooting nearly 37 percent on about five three-point attempts per game.

Edgecombe has sparked the franchise with dogged defensive plays throughout the season, living up to his pre-draft reputation. But Edgecombe has surprised many folks with how ready his offensive game is for this level. The shooting has come along better than expected. His athleticism on drives and scores at the rim have wow'd, even if the shooting efficiency up close isn't where it needs to be yet.

His emergence as a two-way force and lack of fear in high-leverage moments have inspired confidence that the Sixers' future is in good hands, Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey serving as the tentpoles of the franchise after the days of Joel Embiid have passed.

Now, he'll head to Los Angeles in February to participate in All-Star weekend.

The player pool for the Castrol Rising Stars event features 21 rookies and sophomores in the NBA and seven players with G League experience this season.

Edgecombe joins Cedric Coward, Egor Demin, Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, Dylvan Harper, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Collin Murray-Boyles and Derik Queen in the rookie field.

The field of sophomores is comprised of Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Kyshawn George, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Cam Spencer, Jaylon Tyson and Kel'el Ware.

The G League pool features Sean East II, Alijah Martin, Ron Harper Jr., Tristen Newton, David Jones Garcia, Yang Hansen and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

The pools will be put into teams on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Eastern time, before the Sixers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Peacock. Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter will each draft teams and those teams will participate in All-Star Weekend.

Rookie Johni Broome, who has produced well with the Delaware Blue Coats, is notable omission from the G League bucket. Meanwhile, second-year pros Jared McCain and Justin Edwards, both of whom had promising rookie campaigns, were not selected for the sophomore group.

All-Star Weekend will span three nights from February 13 to February 15 and take place in Intuit Dome, where the Clippers play. The Rising Stars showcase is on Friday, February 13, at 9 p.m., Eastern time.