How Tyrese Maxey Found Out About His All-Star Selection

PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey was just trying to get his pregame nap in, but someone was calling his phone.

He could hear the ringer attempting to alert him over and over again, so he put aside his sleep to figure out who was calling.

"VJ [Edgecombe] called me multiple times. I answer and he's screaming, showing me the tv. I was like, 'OK'. We chopped it up for a little bit. I was thankful for that," Maxey told reporters a few hours after being selected to start in the 2026 NBA All-Star game.

"Then my mom called me and then I said, 'I'm going back to sleep. I got work tonight'. But I'm thankful, man. I'm just thankful for my support system."

Maxey and Edgecombe were already past what had caused a stir on social media over the last few days.

A clip of them arguing about a botched transition coverage circulated after Friday's two-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Footage of Maxey and Edgecombe going back and forth on the bench circulated in the replies to the post, sparking some divide amongst Philadelphia fans about whether or not it was a moment of good leadership. More asinine than that, it prompted users to question whether Maxey and Edgecombe have a good relationship.

Nick Nurse was asked to chime in about the exchange during his pregame media availability on Monday.

"I think there was an up-the-floor possible switch that Mitchell got free for his first bucket of the game, I think is what happened. I did see them...conversing. But, listen, I know who both those guys are, their character and all that kind of stuff. They were doing it in a competitive, like, 'Let's get it right' thing for sure," Nurse told reporters.

"So, again, I think, from my standpoint, I almost like it. Certainly not a big deal. But I almost like it that there was that much kind of emotion going in. It was Mitchell's first points of the game. We obviously, in that game, were trying to make his life really difficult and that was the first time we let him get away. So, those two guys are good, no doubt about it."

Nothing unhealthy about a little intensity during games. It shows the two are competitive spirits who have investment in getting this thing right for this season and years to come. It would be more concerning if they were indifferent to the miscommunication.

That was long forgotten when Edgecombe saw Maxey voted in as an All-Star starter.