Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday probable vs. Wizards, Khris Middleton remains out

After suffering a deflating 118-95 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards, the Milwaukee Bucks get a shot at vengeance on Tuesday when they battle the Wizards again. Unlike the last game, though, Milwaukee will have some serious firepower on their side as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday will be back in the lineup. Khris Middleton remains out, however, so the Bucks will likely have to rely even more on their star duo if they want to secure a win.

Turn things around

Losers of five of their last six games, the Bucks have slid to 23-13, good for third in the Eastern Conference. A victory over the Wizards—which most likely will not have All-Star wingman Bradley Beal due to a hamstring injury—will get Milwaukee back on track and make a statement that this team is still the top dog in the East.

The good news is that Antetokounmpo and his 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game will be back for the Bucks, which struggled to generate points and good lucks last time out. Holiday's backcourt savvy and leadership will also be a welcome boost as the Bucks try to turn things around.

Middleton is still on the mend

Middleton remains without a timetable for a return as he continues to recover from an ailing right knee. The veteran two-guard has not looked right this season after missing the start of the season due to his recovery from wrist surgery in the offseason. For this season, the 10-year pro is averaging just 11.1 points in seven games, a far cry from the 20.1 that he averaged last season.