Why Milwaukee Bucks won't trade Giannis, even though they probably should

The Milwaukee Bucks are committed to figuring out how to win with Giannis Antetokounmpo on board.

While that task has not been easy in recent years as it has in the past, the Bucks are hoping to continue to build around their franchise star. ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst wrote about the current state of affairs for the Bucks going into the trade deadline.

"Among league executives contacted by ESPN, the Bucks were a near unanimous pick to be major players at the deadline," ESPN wrote.

"General manager Jon Horst and his front office's creativity in stretching assets is well known and, frankly, well respected throughout the league. Horst has canvassed the league in recent weeks for talent at basically any position, again looking to bolster the supporting cast around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Bucks looking to build around Giannis

The Bucks have reason to blow things up, especially considering the fact that they are struggling to make it to the play-in tournament despite having Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. He has been injured throughout the season, but that still doesn't excuse why the team is so low in the standings.

That being said, the team is far better with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor.

"The Bucks are a staggering 21 points per 100 possessions better when Antetokounmpo is on the court -- roughly the difference between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings. That's why the Bucks remain hopeful for a deep playoff run in the wide-open East," ESPN wrote.

"Despite the team's struggles, including Wednesday's blowout loss to the short-handed Timberwolves, during which the home fans booed and Antetokounmpo booed back, the expectation from a wide range of sources is that Milwaukee remains far more likely to add than to entertain trading the best player in franchise history."

For every reason to keep Giannis, there's a reason to get rid of him. Ultimately, the Bucks still feel that he is the right person to lead the franchise out of this dark time, so they need to do what they can to support him and put players on the court that best suit his needs.

The Bucks are back in action against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT inside the Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

