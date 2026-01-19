Should Milwaukee Bucks trade Kyle Kuzma?

The Milwaukee Bucks are figuring out what to do with the roster ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

While a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade has been floated in rumors, there is a good chance that he will not be dealt. However, the Bucks will look to improve the team beyond Antetokounmpo, which could result in trading Kyle Kuzma, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards last season for Khris Middleton.

Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks On SI staff dove into the idea of possibly trading Kuzma in the next couple of weeks.

Ethan J. Skolnick

Should the Bucks trade Kyle Kuzma? Yes, even if his numbers haven't been too bad this season, shooting 50 percent from the floor (with a dropoff from deep) while playing 25 minutes per night, largely off the bench. And his contract isn't awful either: a declining deal that drops to $20 million next season.

But does he impact winning enough to be a core piece on this type of team? Not really. The question is what team will think he will for them. If the Bucks are trading Giannis and heading toward a rebuild, getting anything of value (such as pick compensation or an expiring) for Kuzma would be a plus.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma warms up before game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Bucks should absolutely trade Kuzma if they can find a possible upgrade. While his individual numbers have been solid, it's clear the team is not improving with him on the roster. The Bucks struggled to compete in the playoffs with the Indiana Pacers with him on the team and they are fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament in his first full season in Milwaukee.

Trading him as a buyer might be tricky, but the Bucks have to do what they can to maximize their potential with the Giannis era and championship window closing (if it isn't closed already).

Major Passons

Kyle Kuzma has been much better this year for the Bucks than he was last season. The scoring has been more reliable, even if his three point shot is still shaky. If I were in charge in Milwaukee I would look into trading him. A deal might ultimately not be completed but they need to explore every option. Milwaukee is currently 23rd in the NBA in offense rating and 20th in defensive rating. They need to find ways to improve and maybe Kuzma is enticing enough to get other pieces.

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories