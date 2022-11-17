“Obviously Giannis is so good!”-Brook Lopez raves about Giannis Antetokounmpo after winning versus the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez had a phenomenal game against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. The Bucks' center has had a good start to the season, but against the Cavs, he was out of this world. He was a sniper from a distance as he knocked down one three-pointer after another. He finished with a season-high 29 points(10-13 FG,7-9 3PT), alongside 5 rebounds and 3 blocks.

But instead of talking about his performance, Lopez credited Giannis Antetokounmpo for his for his massive game against the Cavs.

Brook Lopez credits Giannis Antetokounmpo for a huge night

Lopez was aggressive from the start, and at times, he was the only consistent option for the Bucks. He had 18 points in the first half as the Bucks fought back and made it a one-point game. In the second half, his teammates started hitting their shots, and the Bucks were able to pull away from the Cavs.

When asked about his monster night, Lopez gave all the credit to Giannis.

"Obviously Giannis is so good, he's going to draw so much attention. The rest of us just have to be ready when we're open. We're going to be open a lot because they load up so much, every team loads up so much. You've just got to be ready to be open, catch it and shoot it." Lopez explained.

Giannis is the engine for the Bucks

Even though Giannis has had a rough couple of games, he is still the focal point on both sides of the floor for the Bucks. If they wanted to go small and spread the floor, Giannis could guard any position. He is one of the best perimeter and interior defenders in the league, and that is something that not a lot of stars can say about their game.

Over the last few years, Giannis has started playing more off the ball, and the results have been tremendous. He is also an excellent passer, and he creates a lot of scoring opportunities for his team. So when the shot isn't falling like last night, Giannis can still contribute in other areas and make his team better. Case in point, last night when he flirted with a triple-double in a modest game for his MVP standards.

The Bucks still have a host of players missing, and they are yet to return. Giannis will have to carry the load for some more time, but he is more than capable of doing that. If Brook Lopez and the rest of the supporting cast can give him this production, the Bucks will be just fine until Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton return.