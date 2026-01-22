Trade Deadline Activity Will Define Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future With Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks season will be defined by what they do at the trade deadline in two weeks' time.

The team saw Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors earlier in the year, but those have been squashed in recent weeks. Now they are looking to make moves to acquire talent that will better fit alongside Antetokounmpo in hopes of reaching the playoffs.

"The Bucks are coming off a huge victory against the Hawks on Monday, a win that brings them to within striking distance of the No.10 seed and at least a spot in the East play-in tournament. But just sneaking in has not been the goal for the Bucks or superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo," ESPN insider Jamal Collier wrote.

"Can the Bucks pull off a big trade at the deadline to build around Giannis and change their fortunes, or will they be able to put together a winning streak that can catapult the team up the standings?"

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Bucks Have Moves to Make For Playoff Run

The Bucks have been slowly improving with Antetokounmpo on the floor, but the talent around him just isn't up to snuff. They have pieces that can be moved to upgrade the roster, but those are few and far between.

Kyle Kuzma is the likeliest Bucks player to be traded if the team is looking to buy. Kuzma has value on the trade market, but the amount of upgrades the team could get are limited.

"Assume Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner are staying. The Bucks have only one more player making above the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That's Kuzma. If they want to reel in a big fish or even a medium fish, his $22.4 million salary is going to be necessary," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

"Is that advisable? Kuzma hasn't played well in Milwaukee, but his salary declines next season and his contract expires after that. Given their lack of draft capital, Milwaukee's likeliest path to adding talent would be using the Kuzma money to take on a longer, pricier contract attached to a better player. Milwaukee's problems are too big to be solved with a single such move. In the end, such a trade would probably only leave the Bucks in more dire financial straits in the near future."

If the Bucks can find a trade with Kuzma that gives them a better piece next to Antetokounmpo, it could be what helps the Bucks get back to the postseason.

