Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Timeline for Ending Khris Middleton Minutes Restriction
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recently revealed when he expected to lift the minutes restriction on former three-time All-Star starting small forward Khris Middleton, who's still recovering from offseason surgeries to both his ankles.
Ahead of the Bucks' 120-112 comeback win over the Indiana Pacers, Rivers reacted to a reporter question about a timeline for Middleton's amended minutes.
"Not yet," Rivers said, according to The Athletic's Eric Nehm. "He's not there yet, so we're just going to keep working slowly until they tell us, 'You can just play him.' That hasn't happened. That doesn't seem like it's around the corner."
Middleton played a season-most 30:49 in that victory against the Pacers. He hadn't played more than 29 minutes prior to that New Year's Eve clash. The 6-foot-7 Texas A&M product scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor (1-of-4 from long range) and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, while also dishing out seven assists and pulling down six rebounds.
The 33-year-old didn't play more than 24 minutes in his first seven games back in the lineup this season for the 17-14 Bucks. He didn't even start for his first five contests back in action, instead backing up his own backup, 3-and-D wing Taurean Prince. In his 10 healthy games for Milwaukee, Middleton is averaging 13.8 points on .449/.463/.852 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 23.6 minutes a night.
Eight-time All-NBA Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor and 8-of-13 shooting from the foul line, plus 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. In just his second game back from a two-week injury absence, eight-time All-Star Bucks point guard Damian Lillard looked very shaky, scoring just nine points while shooting 3-of-14 from the field.
But zooming in to his last five games — as a starter — Middleton is averaging an encouraging 19.2 points while slashing a very efficient line of .529/.556/.900, plus 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 26.3 minutes per.
That's pretty much in line with his numbers from his last All-Star season, 2021-22. Across 66 games that year, Middleton averaged 20.1 points on .443/.373/.890 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes a game.
