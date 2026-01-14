Three potential Bucks trade targets to help Giannis

This Milwaukee Bucks season is trending in the wrong direction.



Starting 8-5 early in the season, the Bucks have gone 9-18 since; Milwaukee's lost 3 of their last 4, including a rough loss to the starter-less Nuggets, plus a 7-game losing streak into November.



After another loss last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo made clear that this team needs to be better.



During post-game interviews, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said he thought the reason the team lost was because they were 'playing with dead legs'.



Antetokounmpo said 'dead legs' can't be an excuse:

I do not think it is dead legs. Come on...



That cannot be an excuse. Dead legs cannot be an excuse.



We have to be better. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Big difference in postgame quotes between Doc & Giannis



Doc: "I thought we were playing with dead legs."



Giannis when asked if he thought it was dead legs: "I don't think it's dead legs. Come on... that cannot be an excuse. Dead legs cannot be an excuse. We have to be better." pic.twitter.com/5yYiMHHnRL — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 14, 2026

Three Potential Milwaukee Bucks Trade Targets to Help Giannis

What players around the league could spruce up this Bucks offense and make a big enough splash to keep Giannis happy and Milwaukee contending deep into the playoffs? Here's three names who have been linked to Milwaukee before the trade deadline who could really make a splash in Cream City:

1. LaMelo Ball

Jan 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots the ball against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1), guard Kobe Sanders (4) and guard Jordan Miller (22) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you tried to build the perfect player to pair with Giannis in a lab, you'd be hard-pressed to think of an archetype with a better build of complementary skills than LaMelo Ball.



Ball is a superconnector pace-pushing outlet-tossing handoff extraordinaire relocating 3pt sniper assist machine.



A one-man highlight show and maybe the most popular player in the league these days between his no look passes and insane degree of difficulty shotmaking, not to mention his fashionable Puma sneakers.



Adding a shooter with Ball's relocating 3pt gravity to run handoffs and pick-and-rolls with in the two-man game alongside Antetokounmpo would fully unlock Giannis' rim-rolling play-finishing skill-set while providing him maximum spacing whether he's on or off the ball.



LaMelo Ball's offensive role malleability, next-level playmaking, and elite shooting versatility make him an easy-money fit next to The Greek Freak.

2. Michael Porter Jr.

Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) makes a three point shot past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Porter is off to an insane scoring season, increasing efficiency and degree of difficulty while increasing volume, resulting in career-highs across the board.



Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 26 PPG - 3.4 APG / 2.6 TOV - 7.5 REB - 1.1 STL shooting 58% 2P% on 9 twos, 40% 3P% on 9 threes, and 84% FT% on 5 free throws, making a case for Most Improved and All-Star in Brooklyn



MPJ has shown a willingness to accept a lesser role on a team with championship aspirations, yet if Milwaukee traded the farm for him, they'd need everything he can give them as a big wing rocket launcher next to the downhill force drive-and-kick tank from Greece.



The Giannis Antetokounmpo - Michael Porter Jr. pick-and-pops would be a lethal combination, and having those two shot-blockers plus Myles Turner in the frontcourt would make it extra hard for opponents to score at the rim.

3. Zach Lavine

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) celebrates with fans after scoring while being fouled against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

You may see this name and think, 'Lavine's mostly been on average or losing teams, and we want winners; this is a bad fit;' and, look, you're not wrong.



Lavine's teams have a 255-427 record over his career.



There's just a chance, if you'll sit with me, that Zach Lavine gets a bad wrap.





He's spent his career in Minnesota, Chicago, and Sacramento, when those teams weren't exactly at the highest stages of contending.



The organizations have mostly been rebuilding or trying to compete for 7-seeds, which most fans despise as the treadmill of mediocrity.





"Why do we fall? So we can get back up." - Alfred The Butler



Individually, Lavine's one of the most efficient scorers in the league, and has been for quite some time.



Over his last SIX seasons, Lavine scores and shoots at an insane rate all over the court:



24 PPG

5 REB

4 AST / 3 TOV

1 STL

62% TS%



40% 3P% on 2389 3PA

56% 2P% on 3314 2PA

85% FT% on 1590 FTA



19% AST% / 12% TOV%

3.0 Offensive BPM (1.7 Total BPM)





In those six seasons, Lavine is shooting such insane percentages on such a high volume, one has to conclude that the scoring efficiency and shooting versatility would translate to any situation.



Any team can win basketball games if they cover up Lavine defensively and don't rely on him as a playmaker, rather they should aim to reap the benefits of any good reads Zach brings, which are plenty.



This dunk contest champion 3pt shooter walking NBA Jam highlight would stretch the floor vertically and horizontally next to Giannis whether Lavine is shooting on the ball (32% on 3.6 3PA) or off the ball. (46% 3P% on 3 3PA), despite a down year with the pull-up.



While he might not have Ja Morant's spotlight, Zach Lavine's tough shotmaking from every level on the court along with his explosive first step and bounce would add a dynamic scoring option next to Antetokounmpo.

