Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA as an unknown. Fast forward to today, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the entire world.

No one could have predicted Antetokounmpo's rise to the top would be so dominant; Giannis himself is surprised by it. But with the spotlight on him 24/7, the Bucks' superstar realized this is not easy to maintain.

Quiet family life

While talking with his teammate Serge Ibaka on his cooking show 'How Hungry Are You?', Giannis touched on a quote from his past, in which he said he would like to disappear after he retires from the NBA, just like Tim Duncan. Ibaka was curious why that is, and the humble superstar shared a great response.

"I wanted to be an NBA player. Very good role player. To help the team win...I didn't even know I'd be in the position that I am today. I worked so hard that I got to this position. Then I was like, 'Oh man. There's a lot of pressure being the number 1 guy. It's not easy. I have to be on all time.' That's why I respect LeBron, KD, Steph. Because they were the guy for a long time," Giannis explained.

Giannis' rise

When Giannis was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, no one could have predicted he would be the player he is today.

Milwaukee took a shot in the dark, taking a chance on a raw prospect without too much proof he could turn into a role player, let alone an All-Star. Even Antetokounmpo hoped he could just find his role on a team and help them win.

But in the process, Giannis grew into an absolute beast, having an-all time great NBA resume at 27 years old.

The Bucks superstar became a household name in the blink of an eye. However, with all the attention and pressure, Antetokunmpo, a humble family man, had to adapt to the new reality of his life.

So far, Giannis has been doing great; he is universally loved and adored for everything he embodies outside of basketball. But just like Tim Duncan, Antetokounmpo will still look to get out of the media eye once he hangs up his jersey. Can you blame him?