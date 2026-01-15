This trade could save Giannis Antetokounmpo era for Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are doing anything in their power to try and deter Giannis Antetokounmpo from requesting a trade from the team.

The Bucks have an opportunity at the Feb. 5 trade deadline to bring in some players that could help Antetokounmpo get Milwaukee closer to the goals they have for the season. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Kyle Kuzma, Gary Harris and a pick swap to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant.

"We may have had the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat in another deal, but as it stands in reality, Milwaukee wants to add to its team in an attempt to win and coax a contract extension out of Giannis. If we assume their future first-round picks are off limits, the best they can do is first-round swap rights (if the Blazers even keep their lottery-protected pick at all) and taking on some bad money. Fortunately, there's a fit here," Quinn wrote.

"Jerami Grant makes around $10 million more than Kyle Kuzma does, and he's under contract for an extra year. He's a better player than Kuzma, so the Bucks would get an upgrade for taking on that extra money. Portland, having added Jrue Holiday on a similar contract since extending Grant, now has less reason to keep another long deal attached to an older player. The Blazers save a bunch of money just by trading a player that would likely decline by the time they're ready to win in the playoffs."

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant hangs out with teammates after warm ups | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Grant trade could help Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Grant has been in trade rumors for years with the Blazers as they've been a rebuilding team. However, now that they are finding some level of success without him as the main option, the Blazers may be more inclined to move him.

A trade like this gives the Bucks an upgrade at the position since Kyle Kuzma has not lived up to the expectations he arrived with a year ago when he was acquired in a trade for Khris Middleton.

Grant has missed the last 14 games with an Achilles injury, but he is getting closer to a return. Before he went down, he was averaging 20 points per game for the Blazers. Adding another high-level scorer could possibly be exactly what the Bucks need to get back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference in the second half of the season.

