Takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks registered their fifth preseason loss, losing 97-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. They’ve recognized a few areas that need improvement, given some of their guys are yet to complete a full recovery, but there have also been many positives.

Jrue Holiday displayed a high work rate

The start of the 2022-23 season will be important for Jrue Holiday, given the absence of Khris Middleton. He has to pick up a big chunk of scoring and playmaking responsibilities while being an active presence on defense. That was something the fans in attendance got to see against the Nets.

Jrue Holiday did a good job of being bouncy to facilitate the offense. He recorded 20 points,6 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes, being an aggressor on the floor. The franchise will want similar production from him on a nightly basis.

Jevon Carter is taking charge

With a few missing players from the Bucks roster, big performances from role players will be required from time to time. Jevon Carter showed out against the Brooklyn Nets, going for 15 points on a 50% shooting night. He also added a lot of defensive value as he recorded three steals and a block – a problem for the Nets’ offense.

Another impressive part of his game is his ability to find good looks for his teammates. On multiple occasions, Carter was seen driving into the lane to dish the ball out to an open teammate. If he keeps up that consistency, he could earn a much bigger role in 2022-23.