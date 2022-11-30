Skip to main content
The 3 most underrated key players for the Milwaukee Bucks in the early season

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

These guys have impressed from the shadows.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA's young season (14-5, 2th in the East) mostly due to Giannis Antetokounmpo having another monster MVP-worthy season, and the added bonus of Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez being awesome behind him. The absence of Khris Middleton has barely been felt, and the reason for that is not only the play of the stars, but the increased production of a few key role players that weren't too hyped before the season started. Here are the 3 most pleasant and underrated surprises of the early season for the Bucks.

Jevon "The Bulldog" Carter

Alotugh Jevon Carter's numbers might not jump off the board at first glance (9.4 ppg, 3.5 apg, 2.7 rpg), you can't deny the pesky guard has been vastly impactful. Jevon has started in all 19 games so far, and served as the go-to defender for the best perimeter player on the opposing team.

But it hasn't been all about defense for Carter, as he had a few offensive explosions, most notably verus the Thunder in Oklahoma City with all the stars out. The 27-year old guard had a career night, scoring 36 points with 12 assists, proving he is here to stay in the Bucks rotation. We know Giannis trusts him and that definitely means a lot.

Grayson "Deebo" Allen

Grayson Allen has been in trade rumors since the start of the season, but that hasn't seem to bothered the 27-year old shooting guard. In his second season with the Bucks, Allen is averaging 11.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, and 2.6 apg on 45% from deep which is specatuclar.

Last game versus Dallas, Grayson got super hot, draining 7 three pointers in a half without a miss, proving his shooting ability could keep him a valuable piece of this Bucks team in the future after all. The way Giannis is talking about Grayson's abilities, you would have to think that is the case.

Bobby "Buckets" Portis Jr.

The fan-favourite Bobby Portis Jr. is only playing in his third season in Milwaukee, but it seems like he has been here for his entire career. The big man has been incredibly valuable for the Bucks, as the 6th man or starter if needed, providing scoring, rebounding, shooting and toughness.

So far, Portis Jr. is averaging career best numbers (13.5 ppg and 10.5 rpg) and almost leading the NBA in double-doubles, standing only behind Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. If "Bobby Buckets" continues playing this way, the 6th Man of the Year award won't be far fetched.

