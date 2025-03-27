Will Nikola Jokic Play vs Bucks? Nuggets Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the Mile High City for the first and only time of the season. The Bucks will look to capture their 41st win of the season and also win the season series over the Bucks.
Milwaukee has not played well on the road; nonetheless, they will search for their 17th road win of the season in the process. The Bucks, however, will be without their two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The Bucks will be shorthanded, but the same cannot be said for the Nuggets. Denver will have its superstar center, Nikola Jokic, for this matchup. Jokic, who was listed as questionable, has been upgraded to available.
Jokic will play in his 63rd game of the season.
The big fella from Serbia is having one of his best seasons to date, which says a lot since he has three MVPs under his belt. In the season, the 30-year-old is averaging 29.1 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three in 62 games and 36.5 minutes of action.
Jokic last took the court on March 15 in a matchup against the Washington Wizards, where he put on a dominant performance. The reigning MVP stuffed the stat sheet with 40 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and a steal in 39 minutes of action.
Heading into this contest, the Bucks are considered underdogs with a +10.5 spread. Denver has been strong at home, posting a 23-12 record, and leads the league in fast-break scoring with 19.8 points per game, spearheaded by Christian Braun's 4.9 average.
Milwaukee, on the other hand, has struggled on the road, holding a 16-19 record. However, they remain one of the most efficient teams from beyond the arc, ranking second in the Eastern Conference with a 38.1 percent three-point shooting rate.
Both teams have faced challenges recently, each recording a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. In that stretch, the Bucks have averaged 111.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, their opponents have put up 109.3 points per contest.
