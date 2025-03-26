Bucks Frontcourt Star Expected to Find a New Team This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their chance at winning an NBA title this year now that Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with DVT. He is out for an indefinite period of time.
There's a solid chance that he ends up not returning this season, which makes things even tougher for this team because of the offseason decisions that they will have to make.
While it's not impossible for them to win this year, it's not nearly as likely as it was before Lillard went down. That means they have to make a hard decision on one of their longest-tenured players.
Read more: Bucks' Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Blood Clot Diagnosis
One player they have to make a decision on will be Brook Lopez. Lopez is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent in the offseason.
Bleacher Report believes that Lopez is the biggest candidate to walk away from the Bucks this season. That makes sense when you look at his age and his declining play.
Lopez is going to be 37 years old next season, and the Bucks don't really have a backup plan right now. Still, they need to get younger at that spot moving forward.
It wouldn't be surprising if the Bucks decide to move on from him in the summer. His ability to defend the rim and make threes is still very valuable, but he's close to retiring.
Lopez could decide to head somewhere else because he might feel more valued by another team, too. It doesn't have to just be the Bucks' decision.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Ruled Out for Nuggets Matchup
The options this offseason at the center position are not great. In order for the Bucks to make a meaningful upgrade, they likely will have to make a trade.
Milwaukee is hoping that Lopez can step up for the rest of the season and help them out now that Lillard is gone. They need everyone to step up in the playoffs if they want to make any sort of push at a title.
So far this season, Lopez is averaging 12.8 points, five rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Downplays Secret Meeting with Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Compares Winning NBA Title to Intimacy
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.