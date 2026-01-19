Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 19, 12:00 p.m. CST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Peacock

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (17-24) and Atlanta Hawks (20-24) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, the Hawks won the season series (three of five), while the Bucks swept the series in 2023-2024 (two of three). The Bucks are 121-120 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 74-43 in home games and 47-77 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

HAWKS

G Dyson Daniels

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

C Onyeka Okongwu

F Vit Krejci

F Jalen Johnson

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +2.5 (-115), Hawks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Bucks +114, Hawks -134

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -108)

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

HAWKS

Dyson Daniels: Questionable - Ankle

Zaccharie Risacher: Out - Knee

Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles

N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on their last couple of games: "Both games, I haven't played in the fourth quarter which is kind of insane, and not for good reasons, for bad reasons, right? Just got to be able to play better. You know that you're going to play the San Antonio Spurs, you know that they're a very good team, you know that they're going to be aggressive, they're going to drive the ball, get in the paint for kick-out threes."

"You know they just lost to [the Oklahoma City Thunder], so you know they're going to have a lot of urgency in their game-plan. Your mindset is coming into this game to do the right thing and I think, at times, we did the right thing and you take it and go to the next one. Atlanta also plays well, have been winning the last couple of games. We haven't, so we just got to go there with the mindset that we got to get one, and then go back home."

