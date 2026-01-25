Cooper Flagg doubtful, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Dallas Mavericks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Coming off a devastating loss to Denver that cost it the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo through the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Bucks are now a season-worst eight games under .500 and attempting to tread water until their star returns.

A Sunday night game against the Dallas Mavericks awaits, but long-time NBA writer Marc Stein reports that the visitors were still on the tarmac looking to take off four hours from tip-off due to the snow storm that affected much of the country on Saturday night into Sunday.

The Bucks have dropped five of six, winning only a Martin Luther King Day contest at the Hawks. This Dallas Mavericks’ visit concludes a three-game homestand that delivered an awful curveball through Antetokounmpo suffering an aggravation of a soleus strain late in a 102-100 loss. Whether he hobbled off in his final act in Milwaukee prior to the Feb. 5 trade deadline remains to be seen, but the “Greek Freak” did express hope that his team can hold the fort down without him and still reach the play-in.

The Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and arrive in Wisconsin fresh off a nationally-televised 116-110 Saturday night loss to the L.A. Lakers. Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists but shot just 7-for-20 as Luka Doncic emerged victorious in his former home, finishing with 33 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

L.A. rallied from 15 points down in the final quarter, scoring 37 points and pulling ahead on a Rui Hachimura scoring flurry late. Max Christie led the way with 24 points for Dallas, but appears on the injury report as ‘questionable’ to play in this second leg. Flagg and Klay Thompson are unlikely to play, while Brandon Williams was also added to the injury report with a ‘questionable’ tag.

The Bucks are 9-12 at Fiserv Forum, while Dallas has a 5-14 road mark that ranks among the NBA’s bottom eight away from home. This will be the Mavs’ lone game outside Texas in a nine-game stretch featuring most games in Dallas outside of visits to Houston and San Antonio.

Vitals - How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 25, 7:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), KFAA-TV (Mavs)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KEGL (Mavs)

Bucks look to post eighth consecutive win over Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-26) host the Dallas Mavericks (18-26) in a matchup of teams which find themselves on the outside looking in as far as the postseason is concerned. Both may ultimately end up in the lottery, which Dallas improbably won last season, ultimately selecting Cooper Flagg.

The Bucks ran their win streak over the Mavs to seven games in their first meeting this season, prevailing 116-114 in Dallas on Nov. 10. Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Rollins notched the game-winning bucket with 17.9 seconds left, while Kyle Kuzma added 26 points off the bench.

Flagg led Dallas with 26 points and nine boards in what was one of his best early games amid a shaky start. This game was the last in the Nico Harrison era as Mavs’ GM and is memorable due to fans heckling him as PJ Washington was trying to concentrate on making three game-tying free throws after a late foul. He misfired on the second before intentionally missing the third in the hopes of an offensive rebound.

The Bucks are looking for their fourth straight season sweep of Dallas, last losing in April of ‘22.

Milwaukee owns a 50-38 lead in the series dating back to 1980.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-112), Mavs +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks -115, Mavs -105

Total: 219.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAVERICKS

F Caleb Martin

F Naji Marshall

C Dwight Powell

G Ryan Nembhard

G Max Christie

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Bobby Portis

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

MAVERICKS

Cooper Flagg: Doubtful - Left Ankle Injury Management

Anthony Davis: Out - Left Finger Sprain

Klay Thompson: Doubtful - Left Knee Injury Management

Max Christie: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Brandon Williams: Questionable - Right Knee Soreness

Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee Surgery

Dereck Lively II: Out - Right Foot Surgery

Ryan Nembhard: Probable - G League (Two-way)

Daniel Gafford: Probable - Right Ankle Sprain

Dante Exum: Out - Right Knee Surgery

Moussa Cisse: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

Miles Kelly: Probable - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Gary Trent Jr.: Probable - Illness

AJ Green: Questionable - Illness

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd when asked if he wishes he could’ve stopped the Luka Doncic trade: "No, I think it’s one year, and next year will be two years. Luka’s moved on, and we’ve moved on. That’s just the business of basketball, gotta move forward.”

