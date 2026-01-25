Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kawhi Leonard, Bobby Portis, Peyton Watson)

Looking for some player props to bet for a huge eight-game slate on Sunday?

There are a ton of players to consider on Jan. 25, but my favorite prop happens to be for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (who is questionable) as he takes on one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.

In addition to Leonard, there are a few role players that should see extended minutes on Sunday that could be worth a look in the prop market.

Betting on player props is a great way to get involved in a game without having to worry about the outcome of the final score, and they can be especially exciting when betting on some of the best players in the league.

Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite prop picks on Sunday!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

Peyton Watson OVER 19.5 Points (-119)

The Denver Nuggets cannot avoid the injury bug, as Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun are all out on Sunday while Jamal Murray is questionable.

That means Peyton Watson is going to have a huge role in this offense, and he’s averaging 23.1 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3 since Jokic went down.

The former first-round pick is really coming into his own as an important bench piece for Denver, and he should get all the shots he can handle against Memphis on Sunday.

This is a volume play for Watson, who has 20 or more points in nine of the 13 games he’s played in since Jokic was injured.

Bobby Portis to Record A Double-Double (+120)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out of the lineup for the foreseeable future for Milwaukee, which puts Bobby Portis in a great spot to play a larger role.

Portis has six double-doubles this season, and four of them have come in games where Giannis did not play. Overall, the veteran forward is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games without the two-time league MVP.

Portis is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 boards per game for the entire 2025-26 season, but he’s likely going to start and play 30-plus minutes against a Dallas team that is on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Mavs are just 19th in the league in rebound percentage, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for Portis on the glass. He had seven boards off the bench against Dallas earlier this season.

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-143)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Stephon Castle is a great prop target against New Orleans:

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle picked up eight assists in his last game against the Utah Jazz, and now he takes on a New Orleans Pelicans squad that is 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.

Castle has eight or more dimes in six games in a row and eight games this month, pushing his season average to 7.1 assists per game. In three meetings with the Pelicans, Castle has six, 13 and five dimes.

The Spurs guard is becoming the primary playmaker in this offense, averaging 12.7 potential assists per game and 14.8 potential assists over this six-game streak with eight or more dimes.

He should torch a New Orleans defense that has been one of the worst in the NBA (27th in defensive rating) all season.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-107)

If he plays on Sunday, Leonard is a great prop target against the Brooklyn Nets, who are dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

Kawhi is 40.0 percent from 3-point range this season on a career-high 7.3 attempts per game. He’s also had six straight games with three or more made shots from beyond the arc, including his return from a knee injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

After multiple days off, I think Leonard will be able to play on Sunday, especially since he played just 25:56 in Thursday’s win.

Brooklyn’s defense has struggled all season defending the 3, and if Leonard is going to take seven or more shots from deep – which he’s done consistently this season – he’s a great bet. This month, he’s averaging 3.8 made 3s on 8.9 attempts per game.

