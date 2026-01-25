Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Might Need to Push Panic Button

The Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off a loss against the Denver Nuggets, who were injured beyond belief at home inside the Fiserv Forum.

The loss suggested that the Bucks are not where they want to be and it could lead to bigger moves down the line. Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks On SI staff weighed in on the team's current situation and explained what they need to do moving forward.

Ethan J. Skolnick

It's been long past time for the Bucks to hit the panic button. The roster is atrocious, the coach can't get through, the wins haven't come against quality opponents (for the most part), and the superstar seems to want out. And now.... he's hurt.

That complicates a lot on the court, but it actually should make some decisions easier. The Bucks are unlikely survive his injury-related absence and stay in the play-in seeding, so it's time to punt. Trade him. Collect young assets and draft picks. And dive into the lottery with your own selection.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener

The Bucks are losing their grip on getting back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture, which only makes a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade feel more inevitable. While he shouldn't be dealt before the trade deadline, missing the playoffs may as well end his tenure with the franchise. This means the Bucks might not be better off making a trade to try and improve a flailing roster.

The Bucks' efforts to keep the team together and centered around Giannis have been admirable. They have done everything in their power to keep arguably the best player in franchise history, but for reasons beyond their control, it hasn't worked out in their favor. The best thing moving forward for the Bucks and all parties involved is to hit the reset button and move forward.

They will still get plenty of value for Giannis in a trade and that will slowly begin the healing process. Once that trade is made, the panic button alarm will stop ringing.

Major Passons

If the Bucks have not already pushed the panic button they need to do it now. Anytime you are on the verge of losing one of the best players of all time then you should be panicking. Every game feels like life and death for them right now and everyone knows what is at stake. Truth be told, they should have pushed the panic button in the offseason.

