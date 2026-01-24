Giannis, Bucks may be inching closer to separation, NBA insider says

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo re-aggravated a prior calf injury that will likely keep him out for weeks, the possibility that the 2021 Finals MVP has played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks, now 18-26 on the season and 2.5 games behind the 10th seed in the East, is seemingly growing.

"Numerous NBA front offices began operating under the belief in recent days — arguably with greater conviction than ever before — that a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade before the league's Feb. 5 trade deadline at 3 PM ET had become unexpectedly possible," Jake Fischer of The Stein Line said.

In his story, Fischer outlined the Bucks' ever-decreasing chances that they acquire any sort of help before the trade deadline as they had signaled for weeks in order to appease their franchise player as well as the tone in Antetokounmpo's recent answers to the media regarding his team's performance before coming to a conclusion that will pain Bucks fans.

"All of that feeds into what sources describe as Milwaukee's grudging realization over the course of this season that pathways to providing Antetokounmpo with the championship contention he craves just aren't there," Fischer added. "And that Antetokounmpo's exit, painful as it would be, might finally be best for both sides."

If the timeline for his return is ultimately accurate or close to it, Antetokounmpo will be sidelined far beyond the Feb. 3 trade deadline. Although he spoke about his hope for the rest of the Bucks' season being to make the Play-In Tournament at the very least, for the season, the Bucks are exactly .500 (14-14) with Antetokounmpo on the floor. In the games he's missed, their record is 3-11.

In 30 games this season, the two-time MVP is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, converting on 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

