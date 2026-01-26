Turns out Giannis Antetokounmpo could be a doctor also

He's not a doctor, nor does he play on TV, nor did he stay at a Holiday Inn last night -- but Giannis Antetokounmpo does seem to have a good idea of how long an injury will keep him from playing.

Following his latest calf injury over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar had this prognosis, according to The Athletic: "Probably the next steps will be, go to (an) MRI tomorrow. After the MRI, they’ll tell me, probably, I popped something in my calf, in my soleus, something. They’ll probably give me a protocol of 4-6 weeks that I’ll be out."

He has since had that MRI, and coach Doc Rivers confirmed that timetable on Monday, while also saying "there's no timetable."

Bucks coach Doc Rivers, on Giannis Antetokounmpo's diagnosis:



"He did a very good job. MRI has revealed exactly what we thought. There's no timetable. Calf strain and really no timetable for return. Hopefully, like it was before, sooner (than later), but there's no timetable." https://t.co/35mhsNTQuh — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 26, 2026

The news comes at a time when Giannis is the most scrutinized player in the NBA, and the Bucks by proxy have become the most scrutinized team. The injury may change some things, but may not.

Here are the three key elements, other than Giannis certainly missing the All-Star game and the 65 game threshold for postseason awards:

1. This Bucks season is basically gone

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Bucks have been sitting in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference for some time, just out of the play-in picture -- and while the Atlanta Hawks are no juggernaut, it's hard to see Milwaukee putting much pressure on them or anyone else while Giannis is out. As Ti Windisch of OnSI Bucks has pointed out, the Bucks have been a bottom five team in the NBA without their leading scorer and rebounder. Windisch made the case that this injury actually saves the Bucks front office from itself, since it's impossible to argue that a trade for help for Giannis, in which a future asset is included, can be justified. He's correct.

2. Doc Rivers will be more under the gun

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

No one is saying the Bucks should be as good without Giannis as they can be with him. Still, when you're paying a coach as much as the Bucks are paying Doc Rivers, you can expect him to raise their fortunes somewhat. So far, though, there hasn't been much evidence he can do so. Again, the Bucks need to decide what the goal is, especially if they now lose even more in Giannis's absence while keeping him past the trade deadline. Maybe it is to lose. Maybe that makes the most sense. If so, then Rivers needs to at least get more playing time for the young players, even if the Bucks don't have the most impressive core of youth in the league.

3. And the big question....

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Does this make a trade more or less likely? The thought here is it doesn't make all that much difference, except for the idea (expressed above) that the Bucks may be less inclined to make a patch-it trade while keeping Giannis. They can still keep him past the deadline without him, then soft tank to the finish, and try to convince to stay and take an extension because he will be playing with a lottery pick next season. But it's doubtful that the calf injury and even a two-month absence will scare away suitors, should Giannis demand a trade (in his own behind-the-scenes way) and should the Bucks oblige. If you're trading for Giannis, you're trading for the next few years, not months. And worst case, he could be ready for the playoffs, on a team that actually makes them -- as long-time Bucks reporter and observer Gery Woelfel pointed out.