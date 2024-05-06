Jalen Brunson Joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James on Historic List
Jalen Brunson has been phenomenal during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. So much so, that he's even joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James on some very historic lists.
After Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, Jalen Brunson became the third player in NBA history with four consecutive playoff games of 35+ points and 5+ assists in a single postseason. The only players to do it were LeBron James in 2009, and Michael Jordan in both 1989 and 1990.
Not only that, but after Brunson scoring 41 points in Game 6, he became only the 7th player in NBA history with three consecutive 40+ point playoff games. The only other players to do that were Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bernard King, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Jamal Murray.
While no one is comparing Jalen Brunson to Michael Jordan or LeBron James, what he's doing right now is certainly special. In the 2024 playoffs so far, Brunson has averaged 35.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 43/30/78 shooting from the field. He's been playing an astonishing 43.8 minutes a game in six games thus far. It's important to note that he's doing all of this without his accomplice and one-two punch Julius Randle.
After shockingly defeating Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson now has a much different team in the Indiana Pacers awaiting him. Some may say it's going to be an easier matchup than the 76ers, but it'll certainly be a much faster matchup than Philadelphia.