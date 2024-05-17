Anthony Edwards Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the youngest stars in basketball, but is already building quite the playoff resume for himself. While Edwards and this Timberwolves group do not have a deep playoff run yet, they are one win away from eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.
As previously mentioned, even without a deep playoff run under his belt, Edwards has put together some very impressive playoff games in his young career. This includes some big-time performances in elimination games, which is exactly what Edwards had on Wednesday night against Denver.
Facing elimination, Edwards finished with 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a blowout victory over Denver. With these numbers added onto his career playoff totals, Edwards became the 5th fastest player in NBA history to at least 600 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in the playoffs.
Reaching these numbers in just 21 career playoff games, Edwards joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, and Tracy McGrady as the only players to do so.
This is quite the list that Edwards joined, as the Timberwolves star continues to establish himself as one of the very best players in the entire NBA. Looking to build off this performance in game seven, Edwards will try to lead this Timberwolves group to a series clinching victory over the defending champions.
