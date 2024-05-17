Bulls News

Anthony Edwards Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards keeps making NBA history

Joey Linn

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5)
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the youngest stars in basketball, but is already building quite the playoff resume for himself. While Edwards and this Timberwolves group do not have a deep playoff run yet, they are one win away from eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets and advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

As previously mentioned, even without a deep playoff run under his belt, Edwards has put together some very impressive playoff games in his young career. This includes some big-time performances in elimination games, which is exactly what Edwards had on Wednesday night against Denver.

Facing elimination, Edwards finished with 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a blowout victory over Denver. With these numbers added onto his career playoff totals, Edwards became the 5th fastest player in NBA history to at least 600 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in the playoffs. 

Reaching these numbers in just 21 career playoff games, Edwards joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, and Tracy McGrady as the only players to do so.

This is quite the list that Edwards joined, as the Timberwolves star continues to establish himself as one of the very best players in the entire NBA. Looking to build off this performance in game seven, Edwards will try to lead this Timberwolves group to a series clinching victory over the defending champions.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.