Caitlin Clark Joins Michael Jordan on Historic List

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark keeps making history

Joey Linn

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball down court, Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Indiana Fever home opener game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball down court, Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Indiana Fever home opener game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:

In a recent article, Vinciane Ngomsi of Boardroom revealed that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has agreed to a a multi-year partnership with Wilson. The deal between Clark and Wilson is a historic one, because the WNBA star joins Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only other athlete to have a collaboration with the company.

Clark spoke with Boardroom about the collaboration and what it means to her.

"I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it,” Clark told Boardroom of the Wilson ball she used growing up. “That was the best basketball. But I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool. I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them.”

Clark is continuing to make history early in her WNBA career, building off of what was a legendary collegiate career at Iowa. Joining Michael Jordan on any basketball list is incredible, and especially for something like this that had previously only been done by the Bulls legend.

This will certainly not be the last time that Clark makes history on or off the court, as the Fever star is truly growing the game every single day. Clark's collaboration with Wilson should be very exciting for basketball fans everywhere.

