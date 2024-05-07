Key Chicago Bulls Player Makes Contract Decision
Much like many of the other underperforming teams in the NBA this season with All-Stars, the Chicago Bulls have a plethora of decisions to make. The team has to figure out what they're going to do with Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan.
Before figuring out what to do with their big three, the Chicago Bulls have made a decision on another player - Lonzo Ball.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have picked up Lonzo Ball's $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Ball signed a $80 million, four-year deal with the Chicago Bulls in 2021.
Since the 2021-22 NBA season, Lonzo Ball has only played in 35 games; he has missed the last 2.5 years of his career due to a knee injury. After Ball's injury, the Chicago Bulls have never quite achieved the same level of success with their big three. At one point during the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bulls were 39-21, but they ultimately finished the season at only 46-36. It's very clear that Lonzo Ball is the glue that holds the Bulls together, but with his availability, it's hard to say if the Bulls will ever get back to that level.
The Chicago Bulls have found themselves between a rock and a hard place for multiple seasons now. If Lonzo Ball is available, then their big-three looks like a completely different unit. However, the team has to figure out when enough is enough and when it's time to finally blow the team up.