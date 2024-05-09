Chicago Bulls Star Makes Major Announcement
DeMar DeRozan has one of the best stories in the NBA. From a young child growing up in Compton to somehow becoming a 6x NBA All-Star, DeRozan has experienced some extreme highs and lows in his life, and now he's ready to talk about it all.
DeRozan revealed on Twitter that he is releasing a memoir titled "Above the Noise." The piece will detail DeMar's rise to the NBA and also make a special emphasis on becoming a mental health advocate in the NBA. Attached in the press release, DeRozan released a peek from the book.
"It wasn’t easy trying to be a kid in a place where making it through each day alive felt like an accomplishment,” DeRozan said. “Today, I wear my upbringing like a badge of honor. The city, harsh as it was, is what made me. If it hadn’t been for everything I learned growing up in Compton, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. But back then? It made me angry."
DeMar DeRozan's authorial debut is set to happen on September 10, 2024. On the pre-order site for the book, he left another quote for fans.
“As men, and especially Black men, we don’t talk about our mental health enough. We struggle to admit when things aren’t okay, even when it’s obvious to everybody around us. I’ve seen how toxic that can become. I’ve experienced it myself, keeping everything under wraps until your head and heart are full of fire and rage.”
Hopefully, DeMar DeRozan's book can bring about a new collective openness on mental health throughout the NBA, and inspire kids in rough neighborhoods to become something better.