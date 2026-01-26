3 Keys: Chicago Bulls Hoping to Build on NBA's Longest Active Win Streak vs. Lakers

There is no better time to be playing some of your best basketball of the season. The Chicago Bulls currently have the NBA's longest active winning streak, moving above .500 for the first time since November this past weekend. If they want to keep the good vibes going, they will now have to take down one of the most star-studded teams in the NBA.

Staying Hot From Deep

Jan 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0)shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When Luka Doncic is on the other side of the ball, you have to be ready to score. Arguably the most talented offensive player in the game, he has gone up a level in his first full year in LA. Doncic is averaging 33.4 points and 8.7 assists on 46.7 percent shooting from the field. He is also posting a career-high and league-leading 11.2 free throw attempts per game, and he is fresh off going 14-15 from the charity stripe against Dallas two nights ago.

All things considered, it's nearly impossible to trust anyone on this 24th-ranked Bulls defense to slow him down, which only underscores the need to stay hot on the offensive end. Chicago has made 17+ threes in each of their past four games. Their 83 total threes are not only the most in the NBA over the last four games, but the number marks the most the franchise has ever made over a four-game stretch.

Coby White's return to form has undoubtedly been part of the equation. After an up-and-down first half, the guard finally looks healthy. He has made 21 of his 40 attempts during this stretch, which included a 7-11 outburst against Brooklyn.

For what it's worth, the recipe for continued success is there tonight. The Lakers' defense has allowed opponents to shoot 37.1 percent from long range, which is the 6th-highest clip in the NBA. To be sure, opponent three-point shooting numbers can be a tad fluky, but it certainly feels worth noting when we consider the Lakers' underwhelming perimeter defense. They are one of the few teams to have a worse defensive rating than the Bulls. As an older squad with a lack of raw athleticism in the backcourt, the opportunity to create open shots will be there.

As Clutch as They Come

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Only the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have appeared in more clutch games than the Chicago Bulls. Only the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors have more clutch wins. In other words, few teams have more experience closing things out in crunch time than the Bulls.

Playing both fast and unselfish, this is a group that has repeatedly tired out their opponents down the stretch. Have they needed a little bit of luck to go their way? Sure, but closing games out has become one of this team's best attributes. However, this could be tested tonight.

While the Lakers have played in only 16 clutch games thus far, which is the second-fewest in the NBA, they have gone 14-2 in these outings. This 87.5 win percentage leads all teams in clutch situations this season. Likewise, their shocking 50.0 percent shooting clip from the field sits atop the league.

Of course, a big reason for this is Luka Doncic's knack for late-game heroics. But let's also not forget about the NBA's all-time leading scorer! While LeBron James may not be the force he once was, you forget all about that when the final seconds are ticking off the clock. He remains one of the most imposing wings in the league, and we all know The King feels plenty comfortable hitting big shots at the United Center.

If the Bulls are able to keep this one close, they are going to need one of their better clutch performances to keep Doncic and James from securing the win.

Keeping Running, Keep Passing

Jan 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Obviously, the Chicago Bulls come into every game hoping to outrun their opponent, but there should be extra emphasis on this tonight.

As noted above, this Lakers defense leaves A LOT to be desired. They are an older group that can really struggle to get back in transition and keep explosive guards from getting downhill. Los Angeles allows the 8th-most points per 100 possessions in transition. This team also doesn't necessarily help itself by committing 15.0 turnovers a night. Opponents have been able to turn those mistakes into 19.3 points per game. Only five teams allow more points off turnovers.

The second unit, in particular, needs to remember this. Los Angeles has a significant hole in their lineup right now with Austin Reaves sidelined. While James and Doncic are clearly capable facilitators, Reaves' absence has left them searching for answers at times in the backcourt. They no longer have that obvious piece to stagger into the second unit and run the show when both stars are off the floor.

Indeed, Los Angeles' bench has already been among the least effective this season. They average only 26.0 points a night, which ranks as the fewest in the league behind only the Clippers. Conversely, the Bulls still sit Top 3 in this department, running arguably the most equal-opportunity system in the NBA. So not only do they have a real opportunity to get ahead of the Lakes' team in the open floor, but they can steal this one by taking full advantage of the minutes James and Doncic are off the floor.