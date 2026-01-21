Takeaways & Player Grades: Bulls Blowout Clippers After Tying Franchise Record in 3s (138-110)

With the Los Angeles Clippers coming in on a six-game winning streak, the Chicago Bulls looked up to the challenge.

While things started off a bit shaky, Billy Donovan's team settled into an impressive groove on the offensive end. They finished the night with a 138-110 blowout win, and they did so by dominating Los Angeles behind the arc.

Let's talk about what went right!

3 Takeaways

Tale of Two Quarters

The first quarter went as expected. In our 3 Keys post from earlier in the day, we highlighted the potential difficulties Chicago could face scoring inside. A team that has loved to live at the rim, Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez make up one of the more experienced and imposing center rotations in the NBA. Right on cue, this led to a brutal opening frame for the Bulls' offense.

Chicago started 1-10 from the restricted area. They were outscored 14-2 in the paint in the first 12 minutes, as they watched a vintage James Harden bully-ball his way inside. This ultimately led to a 30-25 lead for a Los Angeles team that looked well-positioned to control the style of play all night long.

Then, the Bulls posed a good question: Who needs points in the paint when you can drain a record-breaking number of triples?

The second quarter was among Chicago's most dominant of the season. They proceeded to shoot 70.8 percent from the field, which included a staggering 8-12 showing from downtown. Add in their six made threes from the first quarter, and they had 14 in the first half. According to Bulls PR, that ties a franchise record for the most made threes in any half.

Three of those buckets came from Ayo Dosunmu, whose hot shooting helped ignite a 20-8 run that put the Bulls up 58-43. What was once a slow-moving slog of a game had suddenly turned right into the kind of contest that favors Chicago. They were flying up and down the floor and draining catch-and-shoot looks. This resulted in a 45-point quarter that put Chicago up 70-49 heading into the break.

Space & Pace

Despite the Iceman (aka Caleb Williams) sitting courtside, the Chicago Bulls' hot shooting only continued coming out of the locker room. To be sure, the Clippers were briefly able to eat into their lead and make it a single-digit game, but that's when the Bulls pressed their foot down on the gas.

Tre Jones drained a layup before assisting Matas Buzelis with his make on the next possession. It was then Buzelis' turn to pass the rock to Jalen Smith for the score. The Bulls ended up dropping 17 points in 3 minutes and 19 seconds to go back up by 20 points. Los Angeles – which ranks 29th in PACE – simply couldn't keep up with Chicago's tempo. Once the final buzzer sounded one quarter later, the Bulls had a 34-13 advantage in fastbreak points.

If the third was all about the pace, the fourth was about the space. Chicago picked up where it left off in the second quarter with an even more explosive shooting performance. They were 9-12 from the top of the key, outscoring the Clippers 30-22 in the frame. This led to a 25-44 shooting effort from long range.

Tonight marks only the third time in franchise history the Bulls have knocked down 25 threes. They also finished the evening with 40+ assists for the second straight game. According to Bulls PR, this is the first time the Bulls have accomplished this in franchise history and only the 14th time it's happened in NBA history.

Here Comes Coby White?

Coby White remains one of the most important storylines for the Chicago Bulls.

The guard has failed to look like his former self for much of the season due to his injury trouble. It's been an unfortunate turn of events, especially when we consider his looming unrestricted free agency. Likewise, the Bulls have continued to be one of the most talked-about teams in the trade market. Many have believed that White could drive a potential bidding way, but it has surely felt as if his inconsistent play could end up against them.

However, might the guard be finally turning a corner? After posting 24 points on 7-11 shooting from downtown against the Brooklyn Nets, White tied his season-high with 27 points against Los Angeles. He went 5-9 from distance and 8-15 from the floor overall. On top of that, he added 6 assists to the board.

Whether it be his buckets from deep (three of which were made in a row during the fourth quarter), transition playmaking, or smooth finishing, this felt a lot more like the White we have come to know in recent seasons.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Jan 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots against LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Coby White – A

Stats: 24 PTS, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

What more is there to say? The Bulls are hoping this version of Coby White is here to stay (at least until the trade deadline).

Matas Buzelis – A-

Stats: 21 PTS, 4 AST, 2 REB, 3 BLK

Matas Buzelis' athleticism made a significant difference tonight. Los Angeles didn't have anyone who could keep up with him, and nothing underscored that more than James Harden making a business decision on Buzelis' tomahawk jam.

Ayo Dosunmu – B+

Stats: 18 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL,

Ayo Dosunmu is going to get PAID this offseason. The guard continues to be one of the most efficient bench scorers in the NBA, posting an easy 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the field. His career year from long range also continued in style with a 4-5 shooting night. Three of those were made in the team's second quarter, where they essentially won the game.

Tre Jones – B

Stats: 15 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

A near off-the-bench triple-double for Tre Jones. The reserve guard was a big part of forcing the Clippers to play the Bulls' brand of basketball. He was also one of the only players having success getting downhill to start the night. With that said, a handful of his assists came while the Bulls were already in a deep fourth-quarter groove.

Dalen Terry – B-

Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL

Typically a player who struggles to make an impact, Dalen Terry had a really nice first rotational stint. He played a legitimately meaningful role in helping Chicago settle into the game after a toss first quarter, making hustle on both ends of the floor.