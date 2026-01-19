Ranking the Chicago Bulls' Top 6 Trade Assets as Trade Deadline Looms

The Chicago Bulls could be the busiest team at this year's NBA trade deadline.

As rumors surface that the front office is feeling "pressure" to pick a new direction, it sure feels likely that something is going to get done in the coming weeks. To be clear, there is no telling what that something might be, as this front office has a knack for keeping its intentions close to the vest. However, if one thing is for sure, they have no lack of tradeable pieces to work with as conversations pick up. And I thought it was about time we ranked those pieces with the deadline a little over three weeks away.

For what it's worth, I chose to leave off three players in this ranking: Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Noa Essengue. I wanted to limit the list to the players who are the most likely to be headed elsewhere. Is it possible the Bulls blindside us and trade one of those valuable youngsters? Sure, but I think we all expect those three to be off the table at this deadline.

1. Draft Picks

Noa Essengue after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

If we are truly looking to rank the Chicago Bulls' best available trade chips, we should not look past their hefty supply of draft picks. So few teams in the NBA can say that they have full control of all their future first-rounders, yet the Bulls are one of those teams.

It leaves real room for optimism, particularly after this front office was so quick to trade multiple first-rounders when they first arrived in Chicago. Two ended up heading to the Orlando Magic, while another landed in San Antonio for DeMar DeRozan. Giving up the latter proved so detrimental that they had to prioritize acquiring their pick back in the Zach LaVine trade last season.

Chicago now has control of their first-rounder from 2026-2032. Of course, they can't trade every single one of those selections due to the Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from trading firsts in back-to-back drafts. But this still gives them access to a valuable set of picks, and they could always choose to offer pick swaps to get around the Stepien Rule.

Let's also not forget that they have an additional first-rounder in their back pocket that has looked increasingly valuable. Adding a lottery-protected first from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021 in the three-team Lauri Markkanen trade, the selection has until 2028 to convey. Portland is putting together its most convincing run at a playoff spot in years, making it feel like the Bulls could have an extra pick as soon as this summer.

At the end of the day, to really be able to throw your hat in the right direction for a big-time blockbuster trade, you need to have the proper draft capital. There is no question that Chicago has that. Now, does that mean I expect them to move off any of those picks at this deadline? No. Buying is the opposite of what they should do.

However, once again, you can't discuss this organization's most attractive trade assets without recognizing the pick flexibility they have. It could prove remarkably valuable when it is time to take a big swing.

2. Coby White

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets.

Coby White has been the Chicago Bulls' most talked-about trade chip for a reason. Over the last handful of years, he has shown immense growth as an all-around scorer and decision-maker. We have watched him learn how to play at multiple speeds, carve up defenses with his ball-handling, and even significantly increase his number of trips to the free throw line.

All things considered, his upward trajectory has felt like a reason to continue investing in him. But sometimes the business of basketball comes into play. Chicago finds itself in a peculiar spot. While White may be young enough to make sense with a rebuild, he is headed toward unrestricted free agency this summer and is owed a massive payday. Whether or not the Bulls can justify paying that is a frustratingly fair question. Not only have they already paid Josh Giddey to be their lead guard of the future, but they have no proof that a Giddey-White backcourt can lead them to the promised land.

There is also the potential situation where White simply chooses to leave for a more competitive environment. Plenty of teams are expected to have spending power this summer, and the last thing the Bulls want is to lose the talented scorer for nothing.

The big problem for Chicago is that every other team around the league knows the situation they are in. They understand that the Bulls' hands are tied, and this could undoubtedly play a big role in what White's value ends up being in the coming weeks. Heck, with that being the case, one could argue the player listed right below in our rankings is equally as valuable or more valuable due to his expected lower price tag in free agency.

Still, the reason I think White belongs as No. 2 on this list is simple: We have heard considerably more rumors tied to him, and his upside is the highest of any Bull on an expiring deal. The idea of a contender talking themselves into White being the missing piece for a playoff run isn't hard to picture. He has the ability to play both on and off the ball, providing a three-level scoring ability that you rarely see available at the trade deadline.

At the end of the day, if anyone is moved by February 5, it continues to feel like White will be that player.

3. Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes up for a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are in similar boats. The guard has shown steady progress over the last few seasons and is in the final year of what has proven to be a remarkably cost-effective contract. He, too, will be owed a large pay raise in the coming months, but it's also likely to be a good chunk lower than what White is expected to get.

Again, with that being the case, there is an argument to make that the Bulls could negotiate a pretty stellar return. This is especially true when we consider that Dosunmu is the far more proven two-way player and is in the thick of a career year across the board. Primarily serving as the Bulls' sixth man, Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 51.1 percent shooting from the field. Even more encouraging, his three-point shooting has shot up significantly when compared to last year, turning a 32.8 percent clip into a 45.0 percent clip on an identical 4.1 attempts a night.

Dosunmu is the kind of no-nonsense player who should be able to fit into almost any environment. He would offer a team an elite fastbreak scorer, a hardworking defender, and a highly efficient finisher. Does he have as much scoring pop or upside as someone like White? No. But he has been the more consistent player this season, and that may stand out when interested parties start considering their options.

4. Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) makes a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jalen Smith has played some of the best basketball of his career this season.

The big man has carved out a meaningful role for this Bulls rotation, so much so that head coach Billy Donovan has even thrown him into the starting lineup five times this season. The versatility that many once hoped Smith would bring to the NBA coming out of Maryland has been on full display, as he's started to split more and more of his minutes between center and power forward. Indeed, whether it be his outside shooting, energized cutting, or high-effort rebounding, Smith has given teams with a frontcourt hole something to think about.

The On/Off differential really says it all. The Bulls have been a lot better whenever Smith is in the game – no matter the position he is playing. Cleaning the Glass has Smith's efficiency differential sitting at +12.5, which rests inside the 95th percentile. The Bulls' offense is +8.7 points per 100 possessions better, while their defense is -3.8.

But here is the real kicker: Smith is still only 25 years old and set to make only $9.4 million next season. If you are a contending team in need of a big man AND crunched for money, why wouldn't you consider Smith? He really feels like someone who could make sense for a handful of teams, including Golden State, Boston, and Los Angeles. To be sure, he has not been directly tied to any of those teams yet, but I'm not going to be surprised if he is in the coming weeks.

5. Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) makes a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets.

While I think the Chicago Bulls will work hard to find a trade partner for Nikola Vucevic in the coming weeks, I'm not sure if one will come to fruition. They have tried and failed in the past to move the big man, and the main reason for that revolves around his price tag.

Vucevic is making $21.5 million this season, which isn't a number to scoff at, specifically for a center with a glaring weakness. Vucevic is one of the NBA's worst rim protectors and has only struggled more and more defensively as the years have gone by. Particularly when we consider that deadline acquisitions are made with the postseason in mind, it could be hard for a contending team to talk itself into adding a defensive liability.

With that said, Vucevic deserves credit for continuing to be a walking double-double and effective scorer. He is still averaging 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a night on 50.4 percent shooting from the field. The veteran has also remained a reliable downtown threat, converting his nearly 5.0 attempts from long range a night at a 36.7 percent clip.

Just three games ago, Vucevic dropped 34 points on 14-22 shooting from the field. He also dished out 5 assists in that game. In other words, Vucevic is still very much capable of putting together a big-time scoring night, and the reality of that could become appealing as the deadline looms.

We also have to factor in that Vucevic is no longer on a multi-year deal. While his contract has been a deterrent in the past, rival front offices may be willing to add to the books for only a couple of months. They could then look to re-sign him for much cheaper come the offseason. Especially if the Bulls are ok accepting a couple of second-rounders and expiring money back, there is a world where the right trade partner finally emerges.

Lastly, there is also a scenario where his $21.4 million deal proves to be a useful contract in a busy market. The Bulls could always look to help another team pull off a three-team trade by including the mid-sized money. They could even choose to accept back a team's less-desirable deal for the expiring contract in exchange for future draft capital. We've seen plenty of rebuilding teams do this in the past.

6. Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22).

Similar to Jalen Smith, Tre Jones has taken full advantage of the increased opportunity this season. Coming over to Chicago as part of the Zach LaVine trade, Jones has fit into Billy Donovan's high-tempo, pass-happy offense with remarkable ease. His reliable playmaking and high-IQ shot selection are a big reason why the Bulls' bench has succeeded as much as it has, and I have to imagine this has caught the eye of guard-needy teams around the league.

Jones is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He's also doing it while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and attempting nearly 4.0 free throw attempts a night. While his inconsistent and low-volume three-point shooting might work against him, there is no question that Jones is showing that he can be an extremely valuable contributor without that.

If a team is calling to check in on Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, why not also ask about Jones at this point? Especially if the whole point is that you need a reliable lead ball-handler, few are more efficient with their playmaking than Jones. He takes extreme care of the basketball and is never looking to toss up a shot first. Wouldn't a true facilitator like that make a lot of sense for Minnesota or Houston?

Also, while some teams may prefer to avoid adding players on multi-year deals, Jones is the kind of player who may be more attractive because of the years left on his contract. He just signed a three-year deal worth a remarkably cheap $8.0 million a year. If he were to play as well as he has in Chicago for a contender, that would automatically be considered among the best contracts in the NBA.