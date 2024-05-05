Cavaliers Advance, Eliminate Magic In Game 7 Thriller
The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t have drawn up a worse start than they did against the Orlando Magic in Game 7.
The Wine and Gold scored just 18 points in the first quarter only shot 27% from the floor and missed all seven three-point attempts in the first 12 minutes. Their first three-pointer that went down was from Sam Merrill with about 6:30 to go in the second quarter.
While the offense searched for any sort of production, the defense fell flat and allowed the Magic to climb out to an 18-point lead in the seconf quarter.
However, the Cavs did go on a 12-2 to cut the lead to just 10 points heading into halftime. That run heading into the break was exactly what the Cavs needed to swing momentum in their favor in the second half.
The Wine and Gold looked like a different team in the final 24 minutes. They scored 56 points, and shot 54% (20-37) from the floor and 46% (6-13) from behind the arc in the second half. Orlando on the other hand couldn’t sustain their hot start and shot 25% from the floor in the third and fourth quarters.
Cleveland’s defense tightened up, they started making shots, and now they’re moving on to the second round to take on the Boston Celtics.
Some of Cleveland’s top performers include Donovan Mitchell led the way with 39 points while shooting 40% from the floor. Evan Mobley also came up clutch with 11 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks. Darius Garland had a slow start but scored 10 key points in the second half including a huge three to help the Cavs pull away.
The Cavaliers can celebrate today, but they need to quickly adjust to a Celtics team that is awaiting their arrival in Boston for the next round.