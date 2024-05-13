Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen Final Injury Status For Game 4 Cavs-Celtics
The only way things could get worse for the Cleveland Cavaleirs in their series against the Boston Celtics was if they lost yet another one of their key starters. Unfortunately, that’s the reality that the team faces as the Wine and Gold look to keep their season alive.
Donovan Mitchell - OUT
Donovan Mitchell will be OUT for Game 4.
He was added to the injury report on Sunday night with a calf strain and was listed as questionable for Game 4. Cleveland’s superstar shooting guard was also not at shootaround earlier on Monday only adding to the fears that he would not play.
Mitchell has been the Cavs best player throughout the playoffs and it’s not even close. He’s averaging 29.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.4% from behind the arc through Cleveland’s 10 postseason games this season.
This injury must really be bothering Mitchell is he's unable to play in the biggest game of the season.
Jarrett Allen - OUT
Jarrett Allen is also OUT for Game 4.
Cleveland’s starting center has not played since taking an elbow to the rib from Franz Wagner in Game 4 of their previous series against the Orlando Magic. Reports have pointed to Allen being in extreme pain and at times having limitations in raising his arms.
JA was playing incredible basketball before the injury averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists before the injury.
From the outside, it appeared that Allen was getting closer to a return. He was at shootaround before Games 3 and 4 which is a good sign for possibly a return in Game 5.