Darius Garland Joins Elite Group Of Cavaliers Players With 46-Point Night

Darius Garland joins Kyrie Irving and LeBron James as the only players in Cleveland history with more than one game with 45 or more points and five-plus threes.
Not a lot went right for the Cavs as they dropped their second straight game and the Nets won their ninth in a row. Cleveland was able to put together a run in the second half thanks to a spectacular performance from Darius Garland

DG had 28 points in the final two quarters of the game which cut the Nets' lead to just six points by the end. However, the Cavs ran out of time and weren't able to complete the comeback.

Garland ended the night with an impressive 46 points which is the second high-scoring night of his career. His career high is still the 52 points he scored against the Bucks back on November 3 of this year.

With this remarkable scoring night, Garland joined an elite group of Cavs players with this performance.

Only three players have ever scored 45 or more points and five-plus threes in multiple games for the Cavaliers (via StatMuse). This would be Darius Garland, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James.

Cementing yourself with the two players who ended Cleveland's 52-year championship drought back in 2016 is definitely an impressive accomplishment.

Ironically, the night that Garland joined this group, Irving also exploded for 32 points and seven three-pointers on the other side.

DG has had an up-and-down season which got off to a disappointing start with the eye injury he suffered in the opening game. However, performances such as this one show exactly what he can do for this team and the unlimited potential he has.  

