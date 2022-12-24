Three Cavs Who Deserve To Be All-Stars This Season

It's that time of year again!

Voting for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City is officially underway and the Cavs have a few candidates to represent the team in February.

Donovan Mitchell

If there's any member of the Cavs who could be considered a lock to participate in this season's All-Star game it's Donovan Mitchell.

Not only is Mitchell leading the Cavs in points per game, but his 28.9 PPG is also the eighth most in the NBA. He's leading a team who a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference and has one of the best records in the NBA.

There's no reason that Mitchell should be left out of this year's game.

Darius Garland

Darius Garland was voted to his first career All-Star game last season and he's looking to make it back-to-back appearances. The guard category one is always a tight race but there's no reason that Garland shouldn't be in the thick of it.

He's averaging 20.6 points a game while shooting .433 from the field. Efficiency such as this is crucial for an All-Star point guard. It's not just in the scoring department where Garland is thriving.

DG is averaging 7.8 assists a game which is the sixth most in the NBA. Nowadays, a point guard is either a primary scorer or looks to pass first. Garland can do either of these things depending on who is on the floor.

This style of play deserves to be showcased on the NBA's biggest stage.

Jarrett Allen

Another Cavalier who is looking to make a second consecutive All-Star appearance is Jarrett Allen.

Allen may not be the flashiest player on the floor or demand the most attention, but that doesn't take away from what he does to help the Cavs win. He ranks in the top 10 in both rebounds per game (10.1) and field goal percentage (.626) while scoring 14 points a night.

Defensive may not be the first thing that fans look for when they cast their ballot, but that shouldn't be discounted when looking at Allen. His 105.0 defensive rating is currently the best in the NBA and he is continuously asked with guarding the best big on the floor.

--------

You may also like:

Did Cavaliers Need A 'Kick In The Face' Following Five-Game Win Streak?

Caris LeVert Reaches Career Milestone Against The Raptors

Cavs Win Streak Snapped, Fall To The Raptors

Darius Garland Finding Way To Impact Game Without Scoring

This Quarter Is Where The Cavs Play Their Best Basketball

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN