Caris LeVert Reaches Career Milestone Against The Raptors

There wasn't a whole lot to cheer for on Friday night as the Cavaliers dropped their third straight game to the Toronto Raptors in blowout fashion.

However, Caris LeVert did reach an impressive career milestone in the team's loss.

He scored eight points off of the Cavaliers' bench which included his 5,000th career NBA point. Out of the 5,001 points LeVert has scored in his NBA career, he's scored 616 points in a Cavs uniform dating back to when he was traded to Cleveland halfway through last season.

LeVert is currently averaging 11.7 points in a variety of roles for the Cavs this season. He's played in 29 games this season while starting in 16 games and has come off the bench in 14 of them.

5,000 career points is a big deal for the veteran in his seventh NBA season. Hopefully, LeVert will be able to reach more career milestones in a Cavs uniform sometime soon.

