Three Forwards The Cavs Should Consider Trading For

The Cavs are currently sitting as one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference and have one of the best records in the NBA. They're a contender to make a deep playoff run even with the roster as it is now.

However, there is definitely something missing when watching this team play, which is the lack of depth at small forward. The Cavs should consider trading for these players with the deadline getting closer and closer each day.

Josh Richardson

The Cavs are looking for someone who can come in, knock down threes consistently, create their own shot, and play hard on both ends of the floor. That is exactly the kind of player that Josh Richardson is.

Richardson knocks down .357 of his three points and averages 10.7 points a game. He can play either the guard or small forward position providing the Cavs with versatility when he's on the floor.

Dorian Finney-Smith

The Cavs wouldn't just trade for any player available. They have to fit the team's mindset and style of play in order for Cleveland to bring them in. One small forward who checks both of those boxes is Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith has made a name for himself as he's become a valuable member of the Dallas Mavericks. He's shooting .345 from behind the arc while also shooting an efficient .401 from the field.

This kind of production for a player who plays 31.6 minutes a night such as a Finney-Smith would be a great addition to the Cavs.

OG Anunoby

This would be a dream scenario, but it's hard not to imagine how well OG Anunoby would fit on the Cavs. He's exactly what a team looking for in a "3 and D" player while also being able to create his own shot.

Anunoby is averaging 18.9 points per game, .350 from behind the arc, and leads the NBA in steals per game with 2.3.

However, with this kind of production comes a pretty hefty price. Cleveland would need to include multiple players and high-value picks for a player such as Anunoby. Even then there's no guarantee the Raptors would want to trade him.

This would all be worth it for a Cavs team that is ready to win now.

