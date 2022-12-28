Kevin Love Believes That Kyrie Irving Should Have Jersey Retired By Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving will forever be a Cleveland legend for his contribution to helping the Cavaliers end the city's 52-year championship drought. However, the organization has not committed to retiring Irving's number as they did to LeBron James after he departed for Los Angeles.

Not only have they not committed to retiring the number, but they also handed it out to another player since Irving left. Collin Sexton wore the number "2" from 2018 to 2022 before he was traded to the Utah Jazz.

Ironically, Sexton was the key piece (or Brooklyn's eighth overall pick depending on how you look at it) in the trade that sent Kyrie to the Boston Celtics.

After the Nets played the Cavs on Monday night Irving's former teammate and current Cavaliers veteran, Kevin Love, weighed in on whether or not Cleveland should retire Kyrie's number.

"Without a doubt. Absolutely. Right away, after his career ends ... It's not even a question to me. He needs to be up there. He made the biggest shot in franchise history and one of the most important shots in Finals history when you consider how it all went down -- what it meant for the city, what it meant for his legacy, LeBron's legacy, and everything else, including that Golden State team that became a dynasty and was historically great."

Love is referring to the three that Irving made in Game Seven of the 2016 NBA Finals that would go on to be the difference maker in the game and the series.

It's hard to argue with the contribution that Kyrie made to the city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers on the court. On top of that, he's arguably the best ball-handler and scorer that the game of basketball has ever seen.

At this point, we'll just have to wait and see whether or not Irving gets his number in the rafters.

