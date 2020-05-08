AllCavs
Osman, Nance, Love and Zizic first four back in practice facility for Cavs

Sam Amico

Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic were the first four players to take part in voluntary individual workouts, as the Cleveland Cavaliers reopened their practice facility Friday, according to multiple reports, including Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Cavs joined the Portland Trail Blazers as one of two known teams to reopen the facility on the first day permitted by the NBA.

"Great to be back!" Osman wrote on his Instagram account with a picture of the inside of Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Each person entering the facility was required to have his or her temperature taken and be fitted with a protective mask, with only four players permitted in the building at the same time, according to league guidelines. 

Despite the fact some facilities are reopening, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the league is no closer to a decision on resuming the season -- and one may not be coming until late June.

The Cavs (19-46) had the Eastern Conference worst record at the hiatus, but had won five of 11 after coach J.B. Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein in February.

Bickerstaff said head coaches are not yet allowed to attend the voluntary workouts.

A number of Cavaliers, including leading scorer Collin Sexton, are not in Cleveland and won't be able to visit the facility for the time being.

"For some of those guys, it doesn’t make sense for them to come back,” Bickerstaff said during a Zoom call with reporters. "And then have to wait the 14 days when some of them have facilities where they are, whether it be a home facility or private facilities that are just for them."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

