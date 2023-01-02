Questions Still Remain On Where And When To Play Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert has bounced all around J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation during the first half of the season. He's seen time as the starting shooting guard and small forward while also playing these roles off the bench as well.

With all of this change, LeVert still has games where he looks comfortable and finds success. However, there are other times when it has not come with the same ease.

LeVert has played in 33 games this season. He's played in 17 of them as a starter and 16 games as a reserve.

When LeVert is in as a starter, he averages 14.6 points a game, and 5.1 assists, while also shooting .395 from behind the arc. He also has a higher usage rating than a reserve with a 20.8.

On the other hand, LeVert isn't finding that same success off the bench. He's averaging just 9.6 points, 2.3 assists, and has a three-point percentage of just .278. However, he does have a +/- of 7.3 which is higher than as a starter.

It's pretty clear that LeVert plays better when he's in the starting lineup. Take the Cavs' win over Chicago last Saturday. He finished with a game-high 23 points and dished out four assists as well.

LeVert has also said in the past that he feels much more comfortable playing as the shooting guard instead of as the small forward. The problem with this, however, is that obviously the Cavs already have a pretty good backcourt in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Clearly, LeVert can be a big contributor to this Cavs team. But will the coaching staff be able to find the right fit to let him shine on a consistent basis?

