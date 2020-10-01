Sixers' focus shifts to Rivers and D'Antoni, with decision looming

The Philadelphia 76ers' coaching search is expected to conclude this week, with Mike D'Antoni and Doc Rivers being the top two candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As of late last week, D'Antoni and Tyronn Lue were viewed as the finalists, as reported by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, something Wojnarowski confirmed.

But Rivers became available after being fired by the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and his availability apparently shifted the 76ers' focus, per Wojnarowski.

Lue interviewed with the 76ers on Tuesday, Pompey reported, and Rivers was set for a Wednesday evening interview with team owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Wojnarowski wrote.

This followed a Rivers interview session with Sixers GM Elton Brand earlier in the day.

All three candidates are up for jobs elsewhere. Lue served as the lead assistant under Rivers with the Clippers and is said to be a top candidate. All three have been linked to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Lue and Rivers believed to be candidates with the Houston Rockets and D'Antoni with the Indiana Pacers.

Rivers had been head coach of the Clippers since 2013, but an earlier-than-expected playoff exit sealed his fate with the franchise.

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the championship in 2016, before being fired in 2018-19 after an 0-6 start.

D'Antoni coached the Rockets for four years, then stepped down after the season following the expiration of his contract. He also has met with Brand and 76ers owners, Wojnarowski reported.