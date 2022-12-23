This Quarter Is Where The Cavs Play Their Best Basketball

The Cavaliers have played pretty consistent basketball the whole season whether that be for better or for worse. This includes how they've played from quarter to quarter during the game.

Some quarters are better then others and there's one quarter that stands out as the Cavs' best this season. This would be the first quarter of each game.

Cleveland continues to come out strong each game and have been able to set the tone early. They are averaging 28.3 points in the opening frame, which actually isn't the most amount of points that they're averaging in a quarter. The average 28.4 points in the second quarter but on much lower efficiency.

The Cavs are connecting on almost half of their shots (49.0) in the first quarter of each game which is very impressive. This is compared to the rest of the game where they're shooting 48.1 in the second quarter, 48.7, in the third quarter, and 45.8 in the fourth quarter.

The three point shooting is also the best in the first quarter. In that first frame the Cavs are knocking down 40.1 percent of their shots from behind the arc which is higher then any other quarter. The second best quarter for three point shooting is the final 12 minutes when they hooting 38.1 percent. The worst quarter is the second when they are only connecting on 30.9 percent.

Cleveland has struggled with turnovers at times this season, but that hasn't been that big of an issue at the start of the game. In the first quarter they're only turning the ball over 2.9 times which is the lowest in a quarter in the game.

The Cavs are already a great basketball team, but if theycould play like they do in the first 12 minutes throughout the entire game then they will find themselves at the top of the Eastern Confernce standings in no time.

