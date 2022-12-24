Cavs Win Streak Snapped, Fall To The Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have grown to become the Achilles heel of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs dropped the first two meetings these two teams had, however, there was hope that the third could be a different story. The first time they played was the season opener and the second one was an away game which is an area that the Cavs still need work at.

However, even with Cleveland welcoming Toronto to their home floor, the Cavs lost their third straight to the Raptors with a final score of 118-107.

The two teams play polar opposite styles of basketball. Cleveland has the slowest pace of play in the NBA and transition is where the Raptors thrive. That was made very clear in the Cavs' loss.

Unfortunately, it's pretty easy to see where this game got away from the Cavs.

Cleveland got absolutely smoked in transition and fell right into the trap of playing Toronto's brand of basketball and not their own. The Cavs were outscored 27-12 in fast break points and couldn't catch up throughout the entire night.

The Raptors were also able to capitalize on second-chance opportunities by scoring 18 second-chance points. The Cavs on the other hand only scored nine in this department.

It's also no secret that Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland steer this Cavalier offense. Even when one of them is having an off night, the other one is able to step up and lead the way.

However, the Raptors were able to limit both of them and it was obvious the Cavs felt the pressure.

They combined to score just 29 points which is the second fewest amount of points the duo has scored in a game all season. Garland put up 17 and Mitchell scored just 12.

It's crucial that Cleveland either finds another reliable scoring option when these two can't seem to seal the deal or the coaching staff figure out ways to get them open even when defenses are limiting their production.

Cleveland will look to finish off their homestand on a high note with a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monda night.

