WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Pulls Off No-Look Pass To Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell finds Evan Mobley to connect on stylish pass.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Donovan Mitchell may be known as a scorer, but that doesn't mean he can't dish out assists either. Fans were reminded of this on Saturday night as the Cavaliers took on the Timberwolves. 

As Mitchell penetrated inside the paint, he caught Evan Mobley standing by the basket. The guard then through the ball behind his head while not looking and his body moving away from the basket.

Mobley caught the pass and threw it down.

Check out the play for yourself here:

Finding his teammates is something that Mitchell is doing on a consistent basis this season. He's averaging 4.8 assists a game which is the third-highest of his career.

The Cavs already have Darius Garland who thrives in finding the open man. However, two guards that can do this is never a bad surplus to have. 

Scroll to Continue

