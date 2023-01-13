Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Blazers

Donovan Mitchell is knowns as being one of the best scoring shooting guards in the NBA. He's a walking bucket and he demonstrated that when he sets a Cavaliers record and dropped 71 points a week and a half ago.

He's been criticized in the past for his defensive effort but this season has been a different story. Mitchell has a respectable 110.4 defensive rating this season which is the second-highest of his career.

Mitchell is averaging 1.5 steals a game this season which also ties a career-high.

Thursday night the Cavs were taking on the Portland Trailblazers and Mitchell started off the game with two quick steals. This brought his career total up to 500. This is quite a milestone for the fifth-year man.

Donovan will always be known for his scoring ability which is certainly understandable. But credit has to be given for what he does on the other end of the floor too.

He may not be guarding the best player on the opposing team but he still is able to find ways to create turnovers. This is just another reason why Mitchell is so valuable to the Cavs.

