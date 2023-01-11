Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Kevin Love has been known for one thing over his 15-year NBA career. That's his elite rebounding ability.

Not many players are as consistent as Love is on the boards and having someone who can either give you a second chance on the offensive end or take away an opportunity for the opponent by grabbing rebounds is a luxury to have.

Love made Cavs history in the rebounding department Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz as he now has the sixth most total rebounds in Cavs history.

He passed Cleveland legend Anderson Varejao in the process.

Next up on the list for Love is John "Hot Rod" Williams who grabbed 4,669 during his time in Cleveland.

Love has been a member of the Cleveland organization for nine of his 15 seasons in the NBA. In that time he's grabbed 4,455 rebounds and averaged 9.3 a game.

I've mentioned on multiple occasions this season that I believe K-Love is a lock to have his number "0" retired by the Cleveland organization.

The chance of this retirement ceremony happening keeps getting greater and greater as Love continues to make Cavaliers history.

