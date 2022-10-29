Caris LeVert Finding Role With Cavs Early On In Season

When Caris LeVert was traded to Cleveland last season, it took him a little bit to fit in with his new team. He was used to starting with Indiana and was then asked to come off the bench last season with the Cavs.

Now after his first full offseason and training camp with Cleveland, he's back in the starting role and thriving everywhere on the floor.

Friday night's win over the Boston Celtics is when we saw LeVert at his best. He put up 41 points which are the most he scored as a member of the Cavs. Five games in, LeVert is averaging 17.4 points a game .379 FG% including a .552% from behind the arc.

It's great to see LeVert have a game like this. But it's fine if he isn't dropping 40 points every few games. Darius Garland (when he returns) and Donovan Mitchell can more than handle the scoring.

It's the other parts of LeVert's game where he is finding his true role on the team.

In the home opener, Caris didn't play incredibly well on the offensive side. He shot 29 percent from the field. However, he did have two steals and a plus 15 which was the second-highest on the team. All of this while guarding one of the league's best shooting guards, Bradley Beal.

Playing great defense on Beal is one of the main factors in Cleveland's win.

Even when LeVert isn't shooting well, he's still contributing to the team on offense. He's averaging 6.4 assists which are so far the most of his career in this short sample size.

Finding other ways to get involved when your shot isn't falling is exactly what great basketball players do.

This role of being a great defender, a facilitator when he has the ball, and the occasional game where he takes over is exactly what the Cavs need out of LeVert for them to be successful as a team.

