WATCH: Donovan Mitchell With A Jaw-Dropping Dunk

Mitchell goes up and over the 7-foot Luke Kornet
There haven’t been many highlights for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the two-and-a-half quarters of Friday night’s matchup against the Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell’s posterizing dunk of Luke Kornet in the third quarter was one exception, however.

Mitchell took a pass from Evan Mobley on the wing, pump faked Jaylen Brown and drove towards the basket. It didn’t matter that the 7’2” Kornett was sagging into the paint because Mitchell lifted off and hammered home a thunderous dunk.

Mitchell had scored 23 points at the time of the dunk on 8-of-15 shooting. Spida needed eight field goals entering the game Friday night for 3,000 field goals made in his career.

Mitchell’s dunk appeared to ignite a rally. After surrendering 34 and 41 points in the first and second quarters, respectively the Wine and Gold allowed 24 points in the third quarter as the Cavs clawed back into the game.

The Cavs were down by as many as 15 points but used a 28-15 spurt to erase the Celtics lead and tie the game at 90 apiece with two minutes to play.

Cleveland shot 65 percent from the field and 66 percent from 3-point range to briefly take the lead in the 3rd quarter. 

Boston closed out the quarter with a four-point lead 99-95. 

